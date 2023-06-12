South Korea celebrates 10 years of K-pop megastars BTS

SEOUL – Fans of K-pop megastars BTS flocked to hot spots around Seoul on Monday to mark the supergroup’s 10-year anniversary, with South Korea unveiling a special commemorative stamp series to celebrate.

The group’s fans – known collectively as Army – gathered outside the offices of its agency Hybe to take wefies and record TikTok videos in front of a huge mural of the stars being painted on a wall.

Korea Post unveiled a special-edition series of stamps in BTS’ honour set to go on sale at post offices on Tuesday – the official anniversary of the septet’s debut – having already sold out almost instantly online.

“Obviously BTS are global superstars, but we didn’t expect the stamps to be sold out on the day of the online release,” said a Korea Post official.

After debuting on June 13, 2013, the group – comprising members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook – went on to become the first all-South Korean act to dominate the American and British charts, raking in billions of dollars and building a global fandom in the process.