Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder On The Dancefloor back on charts after 22 years

British singer-songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 song Murder On The Dancefloor has shot back up on the charts after 22 years. And it is thanks to a full-frontal male nude scene in the black comedy Saltburn (2023).

In the Golden Globe-nominated film, Irish actor Barry Keoghan is seen dancing naked to Ellis-Bextor’s hit single in the finale.

The dance track subsequently entered Spotify’s global chart for the first time after it rapidly clocked 1.5 million streams around the world on Dec 31, a 340 per cent increase from a year ago. The feat earned Murder On The Dancefloor its debut placement on the chart at No. 130.

According to American lifestyle magazine People, it also streamed 360 per cent more times in the United States in the first week following the Nov 22 theatrical release of Saltburn, which began streaming on Prime Video on Dec 22.

The Daily Mail reported that Murder is poised to hit the UK’s Top 40 chart after the song broke into the top 20 of Spotify’s UK chart on Dec 29.

Ellis-Bextor, 44, responded to the good news by thanking fans on social media on Dec 31, writing: “Wow... thank you for all the Murder love. Happy New Year.”

The song’s streaming spike is said to stem from TikTok, as users recreate Keoghan’s dance moves on the social media platform.

Ellis-Bextor joined in on New Year’s Eve, when she performed her own TikTok version dressed in a multi-coloured sequinned dress and sporting antlers on her head – as Keoghan’s character did in Saltburn.

“Heading into 2024 like… Happy Saltburn New Year,” the singer captioned in the video.