Soojin to leave (G)I-DLE after five-month hiatus over bullying allegations

SEOUL - K-pop idol Soojin will no longer be part of girl band (G)I-DLE, according to Cube Entertainment, the group's management agency, in an announcement on Saturday (Aug 14).

This latest move comes five months after she was forced to go on a hiatus over bullying allegations which involved former schoolmates, one of whom was actress Seo Shin-ae, 22.

In a short statement, Cube Entertainment did not reveal any reasons for Soojin, 23, leaving the group, which formed in 2018, and only said it would move forward with the remaining five members.

While Soojin had strenuously denied the bullying allegations in detail in March, her accusers did not back down on social media. At the time, Cube Entertainment had investigated the accusations and filed criminal complaints.

Soojin had said then: "If it turns out that I did something wrong, then of course I will take the punishment given and leave the group."

Since the news broke, her fans have taken to social media to express outrage and dismay, as well as condemn Cube Entertainment for ousting her from the popular girl group.