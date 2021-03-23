Sonic The Hedgehog team working on Ace Ventura 3

A third Ace Ventura movie is in the works, 27 years after the original film was released.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) starred actor Jim Carrey as the wacky investigator and actress Courteney Cox as his love interest.

A sequel, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, was released a year later in 1995, with both films becoming box-office hits.

However, it has not been confirmed that either lead will reprise their roles in Ace Ventura 3.

The two Ace Ventura movies were produced by Morgan Creek, which revealed last Friday that it was developing a third instalment with streaming platform Amazon.

"Titles such as Ace Ventura, Major League (1989), Young Guns (1988), Dead Ringers (1988), Diabolique (1996) and Nightbreed (1990) are a few examples of multi-platform projects on the fast-track for reinvention," said the production company in an interview with Park Circus, a film distribution company.

"It's noticeable from the three million fans chatting on the official Facebook page for Ace Ventura that audiences are clamouring for a third instalment. During Covid-19, audiences have been in love and are thrilled to have beloved characters brought back with new stories."

Writers from Sonic The Hedgehog (2020), which also featured Carrey, 59, are working on the script.

The actor, who starred in comedies such as The Mask and Dumb And Dumber the same year the first Ace Ventura was released, is no stranger to reprising his iconic roles.

He appeared in Dumb And Dumber To in 2014, 20 years after the first movie, but the sequel was panned by critics.