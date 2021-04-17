Son Ye-jin in talks to star in K-drama about women turning 40

K-drama actress Son Ye-jin, who stole hearts after starring in smash hit Crash Landing On You (2019), may soon be seen in a new drama, 39.

The 12-episode series will revolve around the lives of women who are on the cusp of turning 40. Another actress who has been offered a part is Hospital Playlist's Jeon Mi-do.

Son, who turned 39 in January, will play the head of a Gangnam dermatology clinic who has led a privileged life, while Jeon, 38, will play an acting teacher.

Both actresses are in talks to star in the drama, which is written by acclaimed scriptwriter Yoo Young-ah, who was behind 2018 hit drama Encounter. Filming will start in the second half of the year.

If Son takes on the role, it will be her first drama since her memorable turn as a South Korean heiress in Crash Landing On You. The drama not only made her the sweetheart of fans around the world, but also sparked a romance off-screen between her and lead actor Hyun Bin, 38.

Son was supposed to begin filming her Hollywood debut, Cross, this month, but the movie directed by Andrew Niccol and starring Sam Worthington may be delayed due to the pandemic.