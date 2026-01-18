Solo performances among highlights at Tomorrow X Together’s Singapore concert

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together perform Blue Orangeade during their show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Jan 17.

Tomorrow X Together World Tour Act: Tomorrow In Singapore

Singapore Indoor Stadium

Jan 17

With their seventh anniversary in 2026, the hard-working South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together already have more than 100 songs in their discography.

Hits such as Deja Vu and Crown have catapulted them to become one of the most successful fourth-generation K-pop groups. And three of their four headlining tours have stopped in Singapore – in 2023, 2024 and 2026.

But being involved in group activities and releases has not allowed them much opportunity to showcase their individual talents, until now.

After their 2024 performance here, the group released their fourth Korean-language studio album, The Star Chapter: Together (2025), the first to feature solo songs for all five members.

And during the first of their two-day gig here on Jan 17 and 18, all eight tracks of the album made the set list.

At last, each member got to command the stage for at least one song before a 6,500-strong crowd. Here is how they fared.

Soobin, 25

The group’s leader is often cited for his good looks and towering height at 1.85m.

But the gentle giant also has a sweet side, which he revealed during his solo number, the breezy ditty Sunday Driver. He appeared in a casual shirt and jeans get-up, with a bouquet in hand. “I got these flowers just for you,” he said. “Shall we go on a Sunday drive together?” Cue swoons and squeals.

For one of the group’s strongest dancers, the number’s simple choreography of swinging arms and simple footwork was a piece of cake. The number also allowed him plenty of opportunities to flash his cute dimples.

(From left) Hueningkai, Beomgyu, Taehyun, Soobin and Yeonjun during their Jan 17 show. PHOTO: BIGHIT MUSIC

Beomgyu, 24

The group’s visual has a warm, husky baritone perfect for soothing ballads, which he put this to good use on the love song Take My Half. Appearing on a platform in a black jacket and pants, he oozed preppy charm as he crooned: “The empty space I left when I gave you half of me is now filled with happiness”.

Taehyun, 23

Although he might be the group’s shortest member at 1.77m, the bright-eyed member has a commanding stage presence, and often belts the high notes in group numbers.

His beautiful, angelic voice carried the contemplative number Bird Of Night, which uses the image of a bird flying in the night sky as a metaphor for growing up. He used his pipes like a well-honed instrument, taking listeners from uncertainty and anxiety to a sense of quiet confidence.

Hueningkai, 23

With his striking blond hair, the youngest member stands out in group numbers.

His mixed ethnicity has an aura of exoticism, and he added to this coolness in the groovy R&B number Dance With You. As the lights dimmed, he showed off slick moves and executed a chair dance in an all-black outfit. His sultry performance featured back-up dancers and firework fountains, conveying both danger and intrigue.

(From left) Soobin, Hueningkai, Beomgyu, Yeonjun and Taehyun during their Jan 17 show. PHOTO: BIGHIT MUSIC

Yeonjun, 26

The group’s oldest member, who debuted as a soloist in 2024, had two solo numbers.

First was Ghost Girl, a rock number with a reggae beat about falling for a ghost-like partner, which he performed on a flight of stairs adorned with skulls.

The pace picked up with his second solo song. The grungy rock song Talk To You is from his first solo mini album No Labels: Part 01, which was released in November 2025 .

Swopping his black-and-white top for a shiny red jacket, he unleashed his inner rock idol amid a sea of flashing red lights, proving he was a star in his own right.