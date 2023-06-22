Socialite Jamie Chua shares video of her luxurious new walk-in wardrobe

SINGAPORE – Socialite-influencer Jamie Chua, who caused a buzz when she showed off her huge walk-in wardrobe in 2019, has given a mini-tour of her new closet.

In a video shared on Instagram on Thursday, Chua, 49, showed off the space in her new home, which she began moving into in March.

The mini-tour, titled 10 things In My Walk-In Wardrobe Which Just Make Sense, starts with her entering the room through doors equipped with a face- and fingerprint-recognition lock.

Inside the spacious room – she did not state its floor area – there is even a separate walk-in unit, encased in glass and temperature-controlled, for her collection of designer handbags. She is said to have one of the largest collections of Hermes bags in the world, numbering more than 200 and valued at more than US$2 million (S$2.7 million).

Other features include dehumidifiers in every closet, LED lighting sensors, velvet-lined drawers and customised storage for her jewellery, sunglasses, scarves, watches, belts and socks.