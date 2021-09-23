Social media's crossover stars

  • Published
    35 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In late 2019, an influx of young social media stars, including those on TikTok, moved to Los Angeles - and into shared houses with other influencers - in the hope of raising their profiles and landing acting and music contracts. Some have been more successful than others.

They appear to have broken up, but members of the Sway House collective - which has been dubbed "the One Direction of TikTok" and included young male stars such as Josh Richards, Bryce Hall and Noah Beck - still do videos together.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 23, 2021, with the headline 'Social media's crossover stars'. Subscribe
Topics: 