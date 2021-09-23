Social media's crossover stars

In late 2019, an influx of young social media stars, including those on TikTok, moved to Los Angeles - and into shared houses with other influencers - in the hope of raising their profiles and landing acting and music contracts. Some have been more successful than others.

They appear to have broken up, but members of the Sway House collective - which has been dubbed "the One Direction of TikTok" and included young male stars such as Josh Richards, Bryce Hall and Noah Beck - still do videos together.