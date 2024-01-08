Snubbed at Golden Globes, Past Lives wins Best Picture from National Society of Film Critics

SEOUL – South Korean-Canadian film-maker Celine Song’s directorial debut Past Lives may have been snubbed at the Golden Globes on Jan 7, but it was named Best Picture of 2023 at the National Society of Film Critics Awards on Jan 6.
The semi-autobiographical romance film about Korean writer Nora (Greta Lee) living in New York, who reunites with her childhood sweetheart Hae-sung (Teo Yoo) after 20 years, won the top prize at the 58th annual awards. Other contenders were war dramas Oppenheimer and The Zone Of Interest.
Song, 36, was also nominated in the Best Screenplay category.
The society, comprising more than 60 prominent film critics across the United States, was founded in 1966. It annually votes on its selections for best picture, director, actor, actress, supporting actor and actress, screenplay and cinematography.
Past Lives was nominated in five categories at the Golden Globes – Best Foreign Language Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Drama Motion Picture and Best Actress.
The film has also been longlisted in six categories at the upcoming 2024 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) awards.
South Korean actor Yoo, who made his Hollywood debut through Past Lives, has been longlisted in the category of Leading Actor, along with nine other actors.
The final six nominees will be announced on Jan 18.
Past South Korean Bafta winners include director Park Chan-wook for The Handmaiden (2016) and director Bong Joon-ho for Parasite (2019). Actress Youn Yuh-jung won the Best Supporting Actress Bafta for Minari (2020).
Past Lives gained international critical attention following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2023.
It won Best Feature at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in November 2023, following nominations in three categories.
The drama also snatched Best First Film at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in the same month. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK