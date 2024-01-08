Snubbed at Golden Globes, Past Lives wins Best Picture from National Society of Film Critics

SEOUL – South Korean-Canadian film-maker Celine Song’s directorial debut Past Lives may have been snubbed at the Golden Globes on Jan 7, but it was named Best Picture of 2023 at the National Society of Film Critics Awards on Jan 6.

The semi-autobiographical romance film about Korean writer Nora (Greta Lee) living in New York, who reunites with her childhood sweetheart Hae-sung (Teo Yoo) after 20 years, won the top prize at the 58th annual awards. Other contenders were war dramas Oppenheimer and The Zone Of Interest.

Song, 36, was also nominated in the Best Screenplay category.

The society, comprising more than 60 prominent film critics across the United States, was founded in 1966. It annually votes on its selections for best picture, director, actor, actress, supporting actor and actress, screenplay and cinematography.

Past Lives was nominated in five categories at the Golden Globes – Best Foreign Language Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Drama Motion Picture and Best Actress.