Snoop Dogg accuser withdraws sex assault case against US rapper

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - A former dancer who accused Snoop Dogg of sexual assault has dropped her lawsuit against the US rapper, according to court papers obtained on Friday (April 8).

The case was dismissed by a Los Angeles federal judge on Thursday after the unnamed woman voluntarily withdrew her case a day earlier.

"Jane Doe" had previously alleged that Snoop Dogg forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2013 while he was filming the Snoop Dogg's Double G News Network television show.

In court documents filed in February, "Jane Doe" said Snoop burst into a restroom when she was unwell and forced himself on her.

She had requested unspecified "monetary and punitive" damages, alleging violation of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, sexual battery, and sexual assault.

Snoop Dogg denied the claims, and on Friday his representative said the complaint had been "full of false allegations and deficiencies."

Born Calvin Broadus Jr near Los Angeles, Snoop Dogg has had several brushes with the law, but his public image has softened in recent years.