SM Entertainment launches first global audition for new girl group

Aspire to be like Aespa or Red Velvet? Here is your chance to be part of a South Korean girl group.

SM Entertainment, home to K-pop idol groups such as Aespa, Girls’ Generation and Red Velvet, is planning to start a new girl group.

The agency, one of South Korea’s leading K-pop companies, started its first global search on June 1. It was announced on social media that registration for the 2024 SM New Girl Group Audition closes on June 22.

Eligible applicants must be female, born between 2005 and 2011, and can be of any nationality.

Interested parties are to submit a one-minute self-introduction video, sharing their talents, hobbies, dance and vocal training, and previous audition experiences.

Applicants must also film themselves – without make-up – singing a cappella, as well as submit a video of themselves dancing to one of the assigned songs.

Those who pass the first round will be invited for an in-person second round. Selected applicants will be notified individually of the date and location for the audition.

Finalists will have the opportunity to debut as members of SM’s new girl group.