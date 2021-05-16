Sleep over at Friends apartment and relive scenes from TV sitcom

NEW YORK • Fans of US sitcom Friends can relive some of the classic scenes from the 1990s smash television hit when an apartment filled with props from the show is made available for sleepovers this month.

Dubbed The Ultimate Sleepover, fans lucky enough to get reservations through Booking.com can crash for a night at Monica and Rachel's apartment, CNN reported yesterday.

This would be more than 25 years after Rachel sought refuge with Monica after running out of her wedding to Barry the dentist.

The immersive sleepover called "The Friends Experience" is being launched as the original cast of Friends will debut in a reunion on May 27 on streaming platform HBO Max. They will be joined by famous fans including singer Justin Bieber, football star David Beckham and Korean-pop sensation BTS.

The sitcom was first aired in 1994 and ended a decade later in 2004.

The interactive "The Friends Experience" - located at 130 East 23rd Street, New York - is an 18-room exhibit full of props from the apartment, with recreations of classic scenes from the hit series, CNN said.

"With re-creations of the beloved television series' set, guests will relive Ross' infamously doomed sofa pivot, peek through Rachel and Monica's purple door, relax on Chandler and Joey's recliners after playing some foosball, explore newly added original props and costumes from the show and much more," Booking.com said on its website. "It will leave guests gasping: OH. MY. GAWD!"

Booking.com added: "As part of the stay, guests will sleep over in the set re-creation of Monica and Rachel's apartment, featuring a private one-bedroom accommodation.

"Guests will be treated to a custom tour and safety-first itinerary with dinner and drinks, a late-night game of Phoebe's Cab Escape Room, a Friends-themed scavenger hunt, and wake up to coffee and breakfast at Central Perk - just like the gang would.

"The highlight of your stay will be a private tour with a photographer to capture professional imagery reliving all the iconic moments that have defined more than 25 years of the famed television show."

The website is taking reservations on May 21 and the apartment is available for just two nights, May 23 and May 24. A one-night overnight stay for two will cost US$19.94 (S$26.56), a nod to the year the sitcom first aired.

Meanwhile, the cast - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer - will be on HBO Max in The One Where They Get Back Together, AFP reported on Friday.

They are reportedly earning US$2.5 million each for taking part.