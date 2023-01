LOS ANGELES – Step aside, Chucky and Annabelle. There is a new horror-movie doll in town and her name is M3GAN.

And because she represents cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI), this deadly children’s toy would “make quick work of” killing the demon-possessed dolls from the Child’s Play (1988 to 2019) and Annabelle (2014 to 2019) horror franchises.