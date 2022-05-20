Sisters Who Make Waves unveils third season line-up

CHANGSHA • Popular Chinese reality television series Sisters Who Make Waves has unveiled the line-up for its third season.

One of the biggest names on the list is Korean-American singer-actress Jessica Jung, 33, a member of Girls' Generation who left the K-pop group in 2014. She has since launched solo EPs, ventured into acting and written two novels.

Chinese singer Na Ying, 54, who won season two, and actress Ning Jing, 50, who won season one, will also return to the show, which features 30 female celebrities aged over 30 vying to form a girl group, the organisers announced on Tuesday. Other famous names in the third season are singers Charlene Choi, 39, and Gillian Chung, 41, of Hong Kong pop duo Twins, who just celebrated their 21st anniversary in show business.

Also taking part are Taiwanese singers Cyndi Wang, 39, and Valen Hsu, 47. Wang is famous for songs such as Cyndi Loves You (2004) and Honey (2005), and for starring in Taiwanese idol dramas such as Momo Love (2009). Hsu is known for songs such as Tear Sea (1996) and Sunlight Airport (1997).

Hong Kong actress Myolie Wu, 42, who has starred in TVB dramas such as Wars Of In-Laws (2005), is also on the list. She will be joined by Hong Kong singer Fiona Sit, 40; Taiwanese actress Amber Kuo, 36; and Taiwanese TV host Liu Han-ya, 43.

Chinese actress Wu Jinyan, 31, who played consort Wei Yingluo in the popular Chinese period drama Story Of Yanxi Palace (2018), is also on the list.

There is also an athlete taking part in the show - Chinese aerial skier Xu Mengtao, 31, who won China's first Olympic gold medal in the women's aerials at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

The third season of Sisters Who Make Waves is scheduled to be aired on the Mango TV app every Friday from today.