Sisters Who Make Waves' new contestants unveiled

Popular Chinese reality television series Sisters Who Make Waves has announced the first 10 female celebrities taking part in the second season of the show.

One of the highest-profile names unveiled on Weibo yesterday is Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung, 40, who has been in the news in the last two years for declining to disclose the identify of the father of her third son, who was born in November 2018.

Cheung has focused on Chinese variety shows after her 2011 divorce from actor Nicholas Tse, with whom she has two sons.

The other famous name on the list is Chinese veteran singer Na Ying, 53, known for songs such as The Day Doesn't Know The Night. She appeared as a mentor and judge on Chinese reality singing competition The Voice Of China, later renamed Sing! China.

The other contestants are Chinese singers Yang Yuying and Jennifer Li as well as Chinese actresses Jin Qiaoqiao, Zuo Xiaoqing, Cheng Lisa, Hu Jing, Dong Xuan and Dong Jie.

The announcement largely confirmed an unofficial list of 30 celebrities circulated online, which also included Taiwanese actress Michelle Chen, Hong Kong actress Carmen Lee and Hong Kong singer Fiona Sit.

The earlier list said the show would begin airing on Friday, but this has not been confirmed by the organisers.

The first season featured female celebrities aged over 30, including Taiwanese singer Annie Yi, Canadian actress Christy Chung and Hong Kong actress Adia Chan. They had competed to debut in a seven-member girl group, X-Sister, which were formed after the seven winners were announced on Sept 4.

However, X-Sister disbanded on Jan 1, with one of the winners, actress Ning Jing, saying she was pulling out of the group as she is approaching 50 and does not have the energy to keep up with the pace.

The show was also in the news earlier this month after host Huang Xiaoming quit when his past relationship with ex-girlfriend Li Feier - one of the contestants - came under the spotlight.

Li had hinted in an interview with a Hong Kong magazine in 2011 that Angelababy - who married Huang in 2015 - came between her and the actor when they were dating between 2007 and 2010. The allegation was refuted by Angelababy on social media.