Single's Inferno's Song Ji-ah uploads her first YouTube video in five months

SEOUL - South Korean influencer Song Ji-ah, the breakout star of hit reality dating series Single's Inferno, has returned to her YouTube channel after five months.

Song, who is also known as FreeZia, took to Instagram on Monday (June 27) to announce the news.

"Hi Pringies, just uploaded a video to my YouTube channel. I'm so nervous but hope you like it," she wrote, using her term for her fans.

The 25-year-old was embroiled in a fake branded goods controversy in January after it was revealed that many of the items she wore on the dating show and on her YouTube channel were counterfeit.

Song later posted an apology on Instagram and admitted that the criticism was "partly true".

She then deleted all the videos on her YouTube channel, which has 1.84 million subscribers, as well as all the posts on her Instagram, which has 3.6 million followers.

She returned to Instagram on June 2, posting a photo of herself dressed simply in a white shirt and jeans with no luxury logos in sight.

In her latest YouTube video, which is more than nine minutes long, Song said that she missed her fans while she was away and would read the messages they sent her at night.

"I missed the chit-chat I had with you guys... and I wanted to go back into the Kakao chat room to chat with you guys, but I couldn't because I didn't have the courage," she said.

She assured her fans that she had been well during her time away and had been spending time with her family in the city of Busan.

"Anyway, I have moved and learnt the things I wanted to learn... One of them was oil painting," she said.

The video also showed her visiting a stationery store and flower shop, playing with her pet dog and eating a meal at home.

Her clip has received more than 938,000 views and over 79,000 "likes" as of Wednesday afternoon, with many of her fans saying they were glad to see her back on social media.