Single's Inferno's Song Ji-ah says sorry for wearing fake luxury goods

SEOUL • South Korean YouTuber Song Ji-ah, a contestant on Netflix's latest hit reality dating show Single's Inferno, has apologised for wearing counterfeit luxury fashion items.

She was earlier criticised by netizens who claimed that some of her outfits and jewellery in the show and her YouTube clips resembled high-priced brands including Chanel and Dior, but were actually fake.

Song, 25, who is also known as FreeZia, launched her YouTube channel in 2019.

Through the channel, the beauty content creator has introduced and reviewed products.

The counterfeit luxury goods controversy has disappointed fans of the dating show and Song's YouTube channel.

Some said it was a shame that the YouTuber had to fake her lifestyle, while others said it was not a big deal.

On Monday, Song posted an apology on her Instagram account, admitting that the criticism was "partly true".

She also deleted all the posts that featured fake products.

"I would like to apologise to the brands which have suffered damage from the issue. I extend my sincere apology to my fans and subscribers as well," she said.

"As a person with a dream of launching my own brand, I'll reflect deeply on the latest controversy. I'll have a greater sense of responsibility."

According to South Korean law, it is illegal to sell and import counterfeit goods.

It is also against the law to possess the goods for the purpose of duplicating and fabricating others' registered trademarks.

But buyers who do not recognise the items as fake are not considered to have broken the law.

Meanwhile, Song has finished recording an episode for broadcaster JTBC's hit talk show, Knowing Bros, as well as fellow broadcaster MBC's variety show, Omniscient Interfering View.

But it is not known if the episodes will air on the small screen amid the controversy.

