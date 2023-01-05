Singers Tay Kewei, Alfred Sim forget their eighth wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE – Just like many married couples with young children, local singer-musicians Tay Kewei and Alfred Sim’s wedding anniversary appeared to be the furthest thing on their minds.

Sharing three photos of their wedding on social media on Wednesday night, Tay wrote: “It took us eight years of marriage to finally... both completely forget about our wedding anniversary.”

The pair tied the knot on Jan 4, 2015, after dating for 10 years and have three sons – Momo, five, Xiao Pian Pian, two, and six-month-old Qiuqiu.

Tay, 39, used the hashtag #3kidslater and explained: “Too busy with New Year/moving house (evicted to a temporary stay in two months and we have not started packing).”