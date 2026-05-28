Singers Nathania Ong, Iman Fandi and Regina Song among 18 S’poreans on Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list

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Among the Singaporeans recognised are (clockwise from left) singer-songwriter Iman Fandi, viral alt-pop sensation Regina Song and singer-actress and West End musical theatre performer Nathania Ong.

Singapore talent is having a major moment on the regional stage after three home-grown artistes landed spots on the 2026 Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list.

The annual list recognises 300 trailblazers under the age of 30 across the Asia-Pacific region who are making an impact in industries including entertainment, technology, finance, healthcare and social media. Singapore tied with South Korea and Indonesia in producing 18 honourees this year.

Among the Singaporeans recognised are singer-actress and West End musical theatre performer Nathania Ong, singer-songwriter Iman Fandi and viral alt-pop sensation Regina Song, all of whom were featured in the Entertainment & Sports category.

Ong, 27, has steadily built an impressive international theatre career over the past few years. She became the first Singaporean actress to play Eponine in the West End production of popular musical Les Miserables before going on to star as Eliza Hamilton in Hamilton in London.

She recently returned home for Les Miserables: The Arena Spectacular in Singapore, which ended its run in May. Ong is set to play Elle Woods in Singapore Repertory Theatre’s production of Legally Blonde – The Musical in July. She will be headlining her own solo concert, titled Honest, in September.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Iman continues to establish herself outside of her famous sporting family. The daughter of Singapore football legend Fandi Ahmad has successfully balanced careers in modelling, acting and music, recently releasing her latest single Out Of My Mind (2026) as part of her growing independent music journey.

She also has a role in 2026’s National Day Parade, where she sings Giants, one of the three theme songs, further cementing her place as one of Singapore’s rising pop culture stars.



At 21, Song is among the youngest Singaporeans on the list. The singer-songwriter exploded in popularity after her 2024 breakout hit The Cutest Pair went viral online. She staged a South-east Asia tour in 2025 with performances in Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Jakarta and Manila.

Beyond entertainment, other Singaporeans who made the 11th edition of the list in 2026 include professional golfer Shannon Tan, 22, artist Quek Jia Qi, 29, and writer Wen-yi Lee, 26.