Singers Kimberley Chen, Albert Lin break up after dating for almost two years

TAIPEI • Australian singer Kimberley Chen, who was in the news recently after performing the satirical duet Fragile (2021) with Malaysian rapper Namewee, has broken up with her boyfriend, singer Albert Lin.

Chen, 27, has deleted all her photos with Lin, 28, on Instagram, even though both are still following each other on the social media platform.

Her label ChynaHouse confirmed to the Taiwanese media that the couple broke up in December due to their differences in views and goals for the future.

"However, it will not affect their collaboration in music and other businesses. Kimberley is very grateful to Mr Albert Lin for his company all this while," ChynaHouse said.

Chen, who is based in Taiwan and rose to prominence in 2012 with her hit song Love You, admitted to dating Lin in May 2020.

Lin took part in the reality singing competition Super Idol (2011 to 2013), placing in the top five.

Chen told the media previously that they knew each other through mutual friends, with Lin confessing his feelings for her after knowing her for only one week.

She said she would usually take a few months to observe a guy before confirming their relationship.

However, Lin told her that he was serious about her and not playing games, and she agreed to be his girlfriend another week later.

The couple, who had shown their affection for each other on social media and taken part in shows together, have had no interaction on social media since early this year.

There were other signs of their break-up late last month. When Chen performed at the Megaport Music Festival in Kaohsiung late last month, Lin did not attend.

When the media asked Chen if her boyfriend would approve of her sexy outfit on stage, she retorted that she did not need his approval.