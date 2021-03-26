Singers Karen Mok, Sam Hui among performers

Hong Kong singers Sam Hui and Hacken Lee will be joining fellow singers Karen Mok and Julian Cheung at a virtual concert in memory of late singer-actor Leslie Cheung.

Affectionately known as Gor Gor (elder brother in Cantonese), Cheung took his life on April 1, 2003. He was 46.

The In Loving Memory Of Leslie Cheung Online Concert 2021 will be held from 7.30 to 8.30pm next Thursday on HiEggo's YouTube channel, Facebook page and other mainstream media platforms.

HiEggo held online concerts by Hui and singer Aaron Kwok last year to boost the morale of Hong Kongers during the pandemic.

Actor Lawrence Cheng and producer Patrick Siu, who were involved in last year's concerts, will be the creative director and director of this concert respectively.

Hui, Lee, Mok and Julian Cheung will perform Leslie Cheung's classic songs at the concert, together with the Metro Vocal Group, an American a cappella group based in Hong Kong, and the Hong Kong Baptist University Symphony Orchestra.

Mok, 50, who was the first to agree to perform at the concert, joked that she was likely Gor Gor's first fan as she knew him when she was seven years old.

She recalled being one of the dancers when Cheung took part in a singing contest then.

Lee, 53, told Hong Kong media he used to have meals regularly with the late singer-actor as they had many mutual friends.

"I felt like I struck the lottery when Gor Gor went for a karaoke session with me during the period he stopped singing," he recalled.

Lee said he would perform Cheung's classic song For Your Heart Only (1985) at the concert.

The free online concert is jointly supported by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Hong Kong mall Harbour City and fan club LesFANmily.