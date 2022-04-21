Singers Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun throw Paris-themed engagement party

LOS ANGELES - Singers Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun, who got engaged in Paris last month, threw a themed party to celebrate the occasion.

The happy couple shared photos and videos on Instagram Stories which featured guests in colourful berets, lots of desserts including towers of macarons, and replicas of the Eiffel Tower.

Avril, 37, and Mod Sun, 35, were in matching pink outfits and red berets.

The pop-punk princess wore a strapless dress with black-and-white sneakers, a diamond choker and her heart-shaped diamond engagement ring.

The groom-to-be was in a pink pin-striped jacket with matching shorts and black boots.

The two musicians had met over a year ago while working on Lavigne's latest album, Love Sux, and announced their engagement earlier this month.

She said to People magazine: "It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for.

"We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still and it was just the two of us in the moment."