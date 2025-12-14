Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Yu Tian, whose health has drawn attention in recent years, is now in remission from cancer and is enjoying clear vision again.

The veteran Taiwanese singer, who rose to prominence with the song Under The Banyan Tree (1977), was diagnosed with stage 3 prostate cancer in late 2017 and underwent surgery in early 2018.

The 77-year-old former legislator spoke to the media about overcoming his medical challenges at a press conference in Taipei organised by veteran Taiwanese TV host Hu Gua on Dec 11 to promote the star-studded Stage Night charity concert in March.

“My prostate has been completely removed, and I underwent radiation therapy 99 times,” Yu shared. “I go for my health screening every year and the results show there are no cancerous cells.”

He added he now sleeps separately from his wife, Taiwanese singer Li Ya-ping, 75, which allows him to get a full eight hours of sleep daily instead of six hours in the past.

Yu also disclosed that he underwent cataract surgery almost a year ago to replace his eye’s lens, which has significantly improved his vision.

The artiste has largely stepped back from the entertainment industry and politics since his second daughter Yu Yuan-chi died of cancer at the age of 39 in August 2022.

He said he still receives several invitations to perform, even though he is now leading a leisurely semi-retired life.

“I genuinely don’t want to sing anymore - not even for American dollars,” he said. “I’ve turned down many gigs since last year, including shows in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia - about six or seven if I count them.”

Yu Tian and his wife were in the news in June 2024 when they sought guardianship of their late daughter’s two children , aged six and eight, after the detention of her husband Gary Chen.

The couple have since given up the legal battle to seek guardianship after Chen was given a suspended jail sentence of five years in November 2024 for his involvement with a scam syndicate.

Yu said it has been a year since he last was in contact with his grandchildren and has “stopped trying”.

“I haven’t heard from them lately, and no one answers my calls,” he said. “Of course, I hope to see them during Chinese New Year, but right now I just can’t get in touch with them.”