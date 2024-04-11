Singer Yoga Lin to perform solo show at Singapore Indoor Stadium in August

SINGAPORE – Taiwanese singer Yoga Lin will be back in town for his solo Idol concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Aug 30.

The 36-year-old Mandopop star was slated to perform in Singapore on Jan 30, 2021, but the show was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

His last solo gig here was in 2017 as part of the Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts. He was also among the line-up for One Love Asia Festival in 2022, sharing the stage with Mandopop artistes like Stefanie Sun, FIR, Namewee and WeiBird.

Known for hits such as Otomen (2019) and Garbage Baby (2023), Lin’s Idol world tour started in 2018 in Taipei, and the tenor has since held more than 50 concerts in Asia, Europe and the United States.

The upcoming concert promises to be a visual spectacle. Lin will be singing tunes such as But I Wanna Be With You and Wordless Groans from his latest album Love, Lord, which was released in March.

Concert tickets, priced from $128 to $348, will go on sale on April 26 at noon via Ticketmaster’s website.

Maybank credit and debit cardmembers can go to maybank.sg/yogalin to access a pre-sale, from noon on April 25 till 11.59am on April 26.

Lin made his entertainment debut when he won the first season of Taiwanese reality singing competition One Million Star in 2007, which also kick-started the music careers of Jam Hsiao and Aska Yang.