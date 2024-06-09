Singer Yoga Lin returns with concert, new album and post-pandemic life lessons after health scare

SINGAPORE – Yoga Lin is more than eager to put the pandemic behind him.

After all, it was during this period that the Taiwanese singer-songwriter faced health scares, as well as the postponement – and eventual cancellation – of his Singapore concert, originally slated to take place in April 2020.

Four years later, the 36-year-old is back, not only with the show that did not manage to go on, but also his first album in eight years.

The Mandopop star was in town on June 7 to promote his Aug 30 gig at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, which is part of his Idol World Tour, as well as his sixth album Love, Lord, released in March.

He told local media that he found 2020 to 2023 to be particularly challenging.

Apart from the disruptions to his career, his fatherly duties increased with the birth of his second child, daughter Pippi, in March 2020. He also has a five-year-old son, Kubi, with his wife, Taiwanese singer Kiki Ting.

In addition, one of Lin’s family members was diagnosed with advanced-stage cancer, and at one point was expected to live for only another two months. Thankfully, the relative’s condition miraculously improved and is currently stable.

The stress Lin faced during that period led him to develop irritable bowel syndrome. Several areas of his gastrointestinal tract were inflamed, and the types of food he could eat were greatly reduced.

He said: “This event led me to a revelation – that if you are facing a lot of stress, you have to find an activity which brings you joy, something to be thankful for, like a warm shower or not having diarrhoea after drinking coffee. I believe that being thankful will help all of us feel better about life’s stresses and challenges.”

With the pandemic firmly behind him, it is onward and upward for Lin.

He performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2009, The Star Theatre in 2012, the Esplanade Concert Hall in 2017 and the Bayfront Event Space as part of 2022’s One Love Asia Festival, and assured his upcoming concert will be very different from his previous ones.

Some parts of the production are said to be dark and quiet. According to the event’s ticketing page, light-emitting devices such as light sticks or LED boards are prohibited, to ensure audiences are fully immersed in the performance.

The Idol World Tour, which kicked off in 2018 and has made stops in Hong Kong and Sydney, also won an iF Design Award – one of the most prominent design prizes in the world – in 2021 for its stage design and visual presentation.