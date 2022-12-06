Singer Wang Leehom will stage a comeback concert in Las Vegas in January

TAIPEI – Singer Wang Leehom, who has been on a hiatus since his divorce scandal blew up in 2021, will make a comeback in January with a concert in Las Vegas in the United States.

In a 15-second audio clip posted on social media by the concert organisers, Kwan’s International, the 46-year-old can be heard saying: “Even if there is only one person listening, I still want to sing for you.”

According to Taiwan news portal ETtoday, the concert One: Lee Hom Wang will be held on Jan 28, the first day of Chinese New Year.

The Taiwan-based American star has a huge following in Asia, still retaining more than 67 million fans on Weibo despite the scandal.

The venue, a new theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, seats about 4,700 people – a far cry from Wang’s past stadium concerts, where audiences numbered in the tens of thousands.

The singer, whose reputation took a hit after his estranged wife Li Jinglei accused him of multiple infidelities on social media, has reportedly spent his time out of the spotlight working on new music, some of which he may perform at the upcoming concert.

The concert organiser also stated that the gig had been in the works for a long time, but had been on hold due to the pandemic.