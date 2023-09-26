Singer Wang Leehom’s ex-wife denies he is unable to meet the ‘most important people in our lives’

TAIPEI – Mandopop star Wang Leehom and his former wife Lee Jinglei arrived at family court for a mediation session on Monday morning, but it was apparent from media statements after the session that they have yet to patch things up.

They were seen arriving separately with their respective legal teams at the Taipei family court, with both sides declining to speak to the waiting media.

The session in Taiwan, which lasted for about two hours, came after a New York court approved their divorce application in July.

The former couple have been in an on-off war of words since news of their split broke in December 2021, with Ms Lee, 37, accusing the Taiwanese-American singer of multiple infidelities in a bombshell expose. They have three children aged five to nine.

It was another case of he-said-she-said after the court hearing on Monday.