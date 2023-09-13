Singer Wang Leehom’s controversial comments at concert draws reaction from ex-wife Lee Jinglei

TAIPEI – Wang Leehom’s ex-wife Lee Jinglei has broken her silence on social media three days after the Mandopop star made a controversial claim at his concert in Taipei last Saturday.

Wang, 47, joked about himself during the One Leehom Wang show at the Taipei Arena while touching briefly on his acrimonious divorce battle with Lee, 37.

The former couple were previously engaged in a war of words on social media after news of their split broke in December 2021, with Lee accusing the Taiwanese-American singer of multiple infidelities in a bombshell expose.

They have three children aged five to nine.

Wang told his fans at the concert: “As for what happened recently, you know more about it than I do. Even I know what I have done only by reading the news.

“In fact, the truth is not that juicy. Okay, okay, I know, the truth is not important, but eyeballs are the most important, right?”

Lee responded with a post in Chinese on Instagram Stories on Tuesday afternoon: “When art is no longer pure, it becomes a weapon to hurt others; when influence becomes a way to call for the executioner, pure art will turn into ashes.

“If you truly love art, let it be pure and find your own tranquility in art. Stop disturbing the moral order of society in the name of art.”

She added the hashtags #Withgreatpowercomesgreat responsibility and #Socialresponsibilityalwayscomesbeforeart.