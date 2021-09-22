Singer Wang Leehom fined $487 for breaching Covid-19 rules in Taiwan

TAIPEI - Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom has been fined NT$10,000 (S$487) on Wednesday (Sept 22) for breaching Covid-19 rules in Taiwan.

Wang, 45, could have been fined up to NT$300,000 for the gathering with his celebrity pals last Thursday (Sept 16).

He had completed a 14-day quarantine in Taiwan after returning from the United States and uploaded a video of him being welcomed by his team outside the hotel.

The same day, singer Vivian Hsu shared photos of her hosting a meal for Wang to celebrate the end of his quarantine.

The others in attendance were singer Christine Fan, television host Blackie Chen, who is Fan's husband, and music producer Eric Chen.



(From left) Christine Fan, Blackie Chen, Vivian Hsu, Wang Leehom and Eric Chen during a meal to celebrate the end of Wang's quarantine. PHOTO: VIVIAN HSU/FACEBOOK



According to health rules in Taiwan, Wang was required to monitor his health for another seven days after the end of the quarantine period and avoid public places, gatherings and large-scale events.

Hsu and Wang apologised for the breach after netizens pointed it out and Hsu also deleted her post.