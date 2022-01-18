Singer Vivian Hsu sheds 9kg in 10 months

While many people put on the kilos during the pandemic, Taiwanese singer Vivian Hsu has bucked the trend.

In a social media post on Sunday, the 46-year-old wrote about discovering a pair of trousers, which have become too loose for her, while spring-cleaning for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

She wrote in Chinese: "Was tidying the clothes in the cabinet. Lost 9kg in 10 months."

She shared a photo of herself in the clothes, adding the reasons for her weight loss: "Good habit of exercising, drinking more water and healthy diet."

However, some media outlets wondered if her weight loss could be partly due to the stress of being dragged into Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom's divorce spat with his estranged wife Lee Jinglei last month.

Hsu, who is currently in Singapore, had earlier put up three social media posts to clarify that she was not a third party in Wang's marriage.

Her husband Sean Lee also expressed support for her in a letter issued by his legal firm. The couple have a son who is in Primary 1 this year.

The incident did not deter Hsu from preparing for her concert in May - her first major ticketed gig at the Taipei Arena in her 31-year career.

The singer, who has a cameo in Netflix Taiwanese drama Light The Night (2021 to present), said on social media last Tuesday that the concert on May 7 will go ahead as scheduled.

Meanwhile, Chinese magazine New Weekly has removed an article about its Top 10 Chinese Women of 2021 after it was criticised for including Lee Jinglei, 35, and influencer Du Meizhu on the list.

Du, 19, was in the news last year after she accused Chinese-Canadian pop idol Kris Wu of luring underage girls with acting and singing offers.

Wu, 31, was later arrested by the Chinese police on rape allegations and almost all traces of the singer seem to have disappeared from Chinese social media.

New Weekly said the actions of Lee and Du had raised awareness of issues such as gaslighting, even as it acknowledged that the duo were not "perfect victims".

The article drew flak from many netizens, who said Lee and Du did not deserve to be on the list, which included astronaut Wang Yaping, the first Chinese woman to walk in space, and school principal Zhang Guimei, who offers free education to girls in a rural area.