Singer Van Ness Wu recreates old photo of him sitting on dad's shoulders

TAIPEI - Taiwanese-American singer-actor Van Ness Wu celebrated his father's birthday with a bottle of good whisky. This was followed by a recreation of a childhood photo of him sitting on his dad's shoulders.

In a video clip posted on Instagram on Monday (Aug 2), the father-son duo are seen horsing around. The younger Wu spontaneously climbed onto his dad's shoulders and the two of them were laughing gleefully.

The clip ends with a throwback photo of them from decades ago in the same pose.

"When two people finish a bottle of Johnny Blue... Happy Birthday, Pops," Wu wrote in his caption.

In the background, there is a birthday banner spelling out "Don't even ask" and #old.

Wu shot to superstardom as a member of Mandopop group F4 from the television hit Meteor Garden in 2001. He turns 43 on Saturday (Aug 7).

The singer was married to Singaporean socialite Arissa Cheo, but they divorced in 2018.