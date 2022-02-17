Singer Trey Songz accused of raping woman in $27m lawsuit

LOS ANGELES - A woman who claims that singer Trey Songz had raped her at a 2016 party has sued him for US$20 million (S$27 million).

She alleged in the suit filed on Tuesday (Feb 15) that the sexual assault was so "brutal" that she required medical attention.

This is the fifth sexual misconduct allegation against the 37-year-old singer and the third filed by the legal counsel team of Mr George Vrabeck and Ms Ariel Mitchell.

However, the Heart Attack singer has in turn accused Ms Mitchell of witness tampering in a separate case. In a motion also filed on Tuesday, he claimed she offered a witness more than US$200,000 to change her testimony to corroborate that of one of his accusers.

In the latest lawsuit against him, which was obtained by entertainment magazine People, the woman, identified as Jane Doe, said she had a prior relationship with the embattled singer that was "casual and occasionally sexual".

However, while at a Los Angeles party in March 2016, she claimed he assaulted her sexually while she screamed in pain and asked him to stop.

The alleged rape continued even after a partygoer entered the room and then quickly left.

She later took an Uber home but was taken to a hospital by the driver as she was in distress.

She had a sexual assault examination performed at the hospital and the police were called.

The suit said she did not name her alleged rapist at the time because she was "in shock and fearing for her life".

Her filing comes one month after Ms Dylan Gonzalez, a former University of Las Vegas basketball player, came forward and accused the singer of raping her at a well-known Las Vegas hotel, leaving her with "long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD".

Ms Gonzalez is also represented by Mr Vrabeck and Ms Mitchell, as is Ms Jauhara Jeffries, who sued Songz in December, claiming that he sexually assaulted her in a Miami nightclub in 2018.

Other sexual misconduct allegations against the singer stretch as far back as 2017.