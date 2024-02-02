Singer Taylor Swift eyes record at Grammys as women take centre stage

LOS ANGELES – All eyes are on – who else? – Taylor Swift ahead of the Grammys on Feb 4, when the American megastar could break the record for most Album of the Year wins at a gala where women finally are taking centre stage.

SZA will arrive at the star-studded event in Los Angeles as the evening’s top nominee with nine nods, while Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Miley Cyrus are also in the running for the show’s top prizes.

With her sophomore album SOS, SZA explored an eclectic blend of styles and genres, including pop, rock and jazz, with dreamy electro inflections.

And supergroup Boygenius – Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus – are up for six Grammys.

The trio met as up-and-comers in the indie music scene and, tired of constant comparisons with each other as “women in rock”, decided to collaborate while also continuing to produce solo work.

Bridgers has a seventh nomination for her collaboration with SZA.

Janelle Monae and Lana Del Rey are in the mix for Album of the Year, while Victoria Monet is a contender for Record of the Year.

So it is highly likely a female act will win the top awards – unless Grammys darling Jon Batiste does.

The 37-year-old piano virtuoso is the sole man up for the two major prizes, two years after he bested pop’s royalty to dominate the proceedings.

It will be a particularly poignant evening for Batiste, whose triumph in 2022 took place as his wife, American writer Suleika Jaouad, was receiving treatment for a recurrence of leukaemia.

This time round, she will be able to join the party as her partner contends for some of music’s most prestigious honours. Among his accolades, Batiste is up for the top songwriting prize for Butterfly, written for Jaouad while she was in hospital.

“For us to be able to celebrate the album and that song, and to also be at the Grammys again, with her this time? That’s what my favourite part of this is,” Batiste told AFP in an interview late in 2023. “It’s full circle.”