Singer Taylor Swift eyes record at Grammys as women take centre stage

LOS ANGELES – All eyes are on – who else? – Taylor Swift ahead of the Grammys on Feb 4, when the American megastar could break the record for most Album of the Year wins at a gala where women finally are taking centre stage.
SZA will arrive at the star-studded event in Los Angeles as the evening’s top nominee with nine nods, while Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Miley Cyrus are also in the running for the show’s top prizes.
With her sophomore album SOS, SZA explored an eclectic blend of styles and genres, including pop, rock and jazz, with dreamy electro inflections.
And supergroup Boygenius – Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus – are up for six Grammys.
The trio met as up-and-comers in the indie music scene and, tired of constant comparisons with each other as “women in rock”, decided to collaborate while also continuing to produce solo work.
Bridgers has a seventh nomination for her collaboration with SZA.
Janelle Monae and Lana Del Rey are in the mix for Album of the Year, while Victoria Monet is a contender for Record of the Year.
So it is highly likely a female act will win the top awards – unless Grammys darling Jon Batiste does.
The 37-year-old piano virtuoso is the sole man up for the two major prizes, two years after he bested pop’s royalty to dominate the proceedings.
It will be a particularly poignant evening for Batiste, whose triumph in 2022 took place as his wife, American writer Suleika Jaouad, was receiving treatment for a recurrence of leukaemia.
This time round, she will be able to join the party as her partner contends for some of music’s most prestigious honours. Among his accolades, Batiste is up for the top songwriting prize for Butterfly, written for Jaouad while she was in hospital.
“For us to be able to celebrate the album and that song, and to also be at the Grammys again, with her this time? That’s what my favourite part of this is,” Batiste told AFP in an interview late in 2023. “It’s full circle.”
Another day, another Swift record
If Swift’s Midnights wins Album of the Year, it would be a record-breaking fourth win of the prize for the 34-year-old, who is already the toast of the music world, making headlines with every breath.
She is currently tied in elite company with Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder at three top album honours.
Swift’s in-demand producer Jack Antonoff scored six nominations for his work, notably with her and Del Rey, the baroque pop singer whose album, Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, earned her five nominations.
And the soundtrack of the blockbuster film Barbie could also clean up. Music from the effervescent summer smash earned 11 nods thanks to performances including from Eilish as well as Dua Lipa, rapper Nicki Minaj and the movie’s sleeper standout: Oscar-nominated actor Ryan Gosling.
Bubbly Bronx rapper Ice Spice is also up for an award for her work on Barbie as well as the prize for Best New Artist, which industry watchers predict she could take home after a banner year that saw her go viral.
Joni, Billy, U2 set to perform
The vast majority of the more than 90 competitive trophies are doled out prior to the Grammys gala broadcast, which is heavy on spectacle. Many of the top nominees, including SZA, Eilish and Rodrigo, are on deck to perform.
Nigerian sensation Burna Boy, country singer Luke Combs and rapper Travis Scott will also deliver sets.
And the legendary Joni Mitchell will take the stage in her first performance at the Grammy Awards.
The 80-year-old – who has nine competitive Grammys and a Lifetime Achievement Award – is in the running for Best Folk Album for her live record entitled Joni Mitchell At Newport. She won her first Grammy for Clouds in 1969.
Piano Man (1973) singer Billy Joel will also perform on the heels of releasing his new single Turn The Lights Back On – his first original music in 17 years – on Feb 1.
And Irish rock band U2 will make a special remote appearance from Las Vegas, where the rockers have a residency at the new Sphere arena.
South African comedian Trevor Noah, who is up for Best Comedy Album, will host for the fourth consecutive year. AFP
• The 66th Grammy Awards will be available live on mewatch and Channel 5 on Feb 5, from 9am to 12.30pm; in a same-day repeat from 10.45pm to 2am; and on-demand on mewatch until Feb 19.
Live From The Red Carpet: Grammy Awards 2024 will be airing on Rock Entertainment live on Feb 5 at 7am with a primetime encore later that day at 7.45pm.