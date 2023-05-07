Singer Taylor Swift announces Speak Now re-recorded album

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has announced that her third studio album Speak Now will be the next re-recording in her ongoing bid to take back control of her early musical catalogue.

Swift, 33, made the announcement last Friday during her The Eras Tour concert in Nashville, and later elaborated on the news via her social media accounts.

She wrote on Instagram: “It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out on July 7. I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it.”

Swift added that the re-recorded release would include six previously unheard songs from her personal “vault”.

Speak Now was released in 2010 and is the third album to be re-recorded by the singer-songwriter. It includes fan-favourite tracks such as Back To December and Enchanted.

She previously released “Taylor’s Versions” recordings of two other albums – 2008’s Fearless and 2012’s Red, in April and November 2021 respectively.

The re-recordings began as a response to a long-running dispute with her former record company Big Machine and music executive Scooter Braun over the rights to the masters of some of her biggest hits.

Swift’s announcement on Friday landed in the midst of continued speculation on social media over her rumoured romance with British singer Matthew “Matty” Healy, who is the frontman of pop rock band The 1975.

British tabloid The Sun had initially reported on Wednesday that the two musicians were dating.

Fans then spotted Healy in the audience during Swift’s Nashville concert on Friday – the 34-year-old apparently having flown over soon after his band’s gig in Manila on Thursday.

The Daily Mail tabloid then published photos of Healy walking out of Swift’s Nashville condominium on Saturday. The snaps, taken earlier that day, show him going out on a coffee run to Starbucks, while accompanied by one of Swift’s bodyguards.

Healy was then spotted a few hours later during Taylor’s second concert in Nashville, when he took the stage with a guitar to accompany opening act Phoebe Bridgers.

Neither Healy nor Swift have commented on the ongoing rumours. But they have been linked previously, with Healy describing a 2015 entanglement as a “flirtation”.

Healy will be performing with The 1975 in Singapore on July 18 and 19 as part of the The 1975: At Their Very Best Tour.

Meanwhile, since breaking up with her boyfriend of six years, British actor Joe Alwyn, Swift has also been linked to Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso and Teen Wolf (2011 to 2017) actor Dylan O’Brien.