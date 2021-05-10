Singer Stefanie Sun posts rare photos of husband on 10th wedding anniversary

Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun, who has kept her family largely out of the public eye, posted some rare couple photos with her husband on their 10th wedding anniversary.

She did so on May 8, the date she and Mr Nadim van der Ros held their customary Chinese banquet in 2011.

The Mandopop superstar, 42, and the Dutch-Indonesian businessman, 44, had secretly registered their marriage earlier on March 31 that same year.

They have two children - a son, eight, and a daughter, two.

"Happy 10 years, you pain in the *beep," she wrote in the caption.

While her husband's face was visible in the three photos, she took pains to conceal the identity of her children by putting stickers over their faces in one photo.

Fans and celebrity friends flooded the comments section with well wishes for the couple, with some expressing disbelief that it has been a decade already.