Singer Stefanie Sun makes fun of herself in Douyin debut

SINGAPORE - Singer Stefanie Sun has joined Douyin with a couple of quirky posts.

In a clip posted on Tuesday (Sept 7) on the video-sharing platform, which is the Chinese version of TikTok, the 43-year-old Singaporean mega star muses over what to share.

Saying that singing is too ordinary, she proceeds to show off her cooking skills by burning a frying pan of food, works out by doing fake push-ups, falls asleep while reading The Art Of War - an in-joke as the author Sun Tzu shares her surname - and does a make-up tutorial with bright lipstick ending up on her teeth.

She had posted a teaser clip last Saturday (Sept 4) to promote her upcoming live-stream concert on Douyin on Sept 9 at 8pm.

Hilariously, she captioned it "Obscure singer Stefanie Sun joins Douyin", recalling an incident in April when a young Chinese netizen had recommended the singer without being aware of her chart-topping status.

Her legions of fans, including popular Chinese singer Xiao Zhan, had immediately jumped to her defence, saying it was "outrageous" to call her obscure.

Within five hours of announcing her Douyin debut, Sun had already amassed more than one million followers.