Singer Show Lo to hold first Singapore concert in six years in October

SINGAPORE – Taiwanese singer Show Lo will hold his first Singapore concert in six years on Oct 7.

The gig at the Singapore Indoor Stadium is part of his Show Lo Evolution World Tour 2023.

Tickets are priced from $108 to $288 and will be available from Sistic. Singtel members can access the pre-sale on July 31 from 11am.

Pre-sale access for fans of concert organiser IMC Live Global will begin on Aug 1 at 11am. Subscribe to its newsletter before July 31, 12pm, to gain access to the pre-sale.

Public sale opens on Aug 2 at 11am.

Lo, 43, will kick off the tour this weekend with two shows at Taipei Arena. The concert is expected to have a futuristic science-fiction theme and will feature his nifty dance moves as well as hits from his 29-year career, including Love Expert (2004) and Dance Gate (2006).

The star had been effectively cancelled after he was embroiled in a cheating scandal in April 2020, losing endorsements and television show hosting gigs.

However, he remains popular on social media, with more than 50 million followers on Weibo and 4.2 million on Instagram.

He staged a comeback in November 2021 with a new song, Trap Game, and dropped a single, Don’t Be Late, earlier in July.