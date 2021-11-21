Singer Show Lo stages a comeback more than a year after his cheating scandal

TAIPEI - Singer Show Lo is making a comeback with a new song and music video, Trap Game, after lying low for more than a year.

The Taiwanese star, 42, had been caught up in a cheating scandal when his girlfriend of nine years, influencer Grace Chow, exposed him as a serial cheater in a Weibo post last April.

She wrote that he had flings with women when he was travelling and also hosted sex parties.

Linda Chien, 38, one of his co-hosts on long-running variety programme 100% Entertainment, later apologised to Chow, 33, on social media for being a third party.

Chien and Lo were both taken off the show in the wake of the scandal and he was also dropped by several Chinese variety shows.

Lo's reputation and entertainment career, which included singing, acting and hosting, suffered as a result and he was basically cancelled.

While keeping a low profile during the pandemic, he remained fairly active on social media.

Even though his social media posts still attract haters, his new song has been largely well received on his YouTube channel and Facebook page since its release on Saturday (Nov 20), with close to 500,00 views on YouTube in less than 24 hours.

The once-popular singer has not released an album since 2019's No Idea.

His latest song, a rousing dance and rap number, contains lyrics in both English and Mandarin which allude to his return with references to "going on stage", "starting from zero", "invincible" and "I'll rise again".