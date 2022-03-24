Singer Shin Lung heartbroken and still missing wife Serena Liu

TAIPEI • Taiwanese singer Shin Lung, husband of late celebrity dancer Serena Liu Chen, still misses his wife two years after her death. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, he wrote: "Daughter and I are fine. I still miss you even though I am fine."

Liu, Taiwan's ballroom dancing queen, died at age 44 on March 22, 2020, following a drawn-out hospital stay. She was awaiting a heart transplant as she had poor heart function after undergoing heart valve replacement surgery at Taipei Veterans General Hospital in February that year.

A fixture in the Taiwanese entertainment scene for more than 15 years, Liu left behind Shin, 50, and their daughter, Ni Ni, six.

According to the Taiwanese media, Shin remains heartbroken over her death and has largely kept to himself.

He took a leave of absence from his agency Easy C&C, founded by television host Jacky Wu, and has not taken on any assignments since Liu's death.

His profile has been removed from Easy C&C's Facebook page, and Wu said in May last year that Shin would be managing his work schedule by himself.

Shin's post on Tuesday was his first since September last year, when he wrote: "I miss you so much."

His only other post last year was on Feb 11, his birthday and the eve of Chinese New Year, when he wrote: "Year of the Ox is coming."

Wu, his good friend and former boss, told the Taiwanese media on Tuesday that he hoped Shin can get over his grief eventually.