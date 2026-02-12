Singer Shazza wins reality acting competition Berani Lakon!, will star in Hari Raya drama

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singer-songwriter Shazza won the inaugural season of Berani Lakon!, a reality series on Mediacorp Suria that sees non-acting personalities showcase their acting potential.

The Malay-language reality acting competition on Mediacorp’s Suria channel featured non-actor personalities. The finale was shown on Suria, mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube on Feb 10.

Runner-up Nana Karia is also a singer. The other finalists were rapper omarKENOBI, content creator Yusoff Rasid, 987 radio deejay Natasha Mohamad Faisal and dance choreographer Alif Aircho.

As the winner, Shazza, 25, will get to act in Mimpi Raya, Mediacorp’s upcoming Hari Raya drama.

Berani Lakon! featured a judging panel comprising seasoned television, film and theatre actors from Singapore and Malaysia, including Singaporean actors Sharon Ismail, Sani Hussin and Hisyam Hamid, as well as Malaysian actresses Sofia Jane and Sharifah Amani.

In her acceptance speech after she clinched the title, Shazza said her victory was unexpected.

She added: “I wish to extend many thanks and appreciation to everybody who was a part of this production, and everyone at (production company) Oonik who had the idea to even call me for this, and wanting for me to be part of this competition.

“I did not expect anything out of it. I really just want to take a photo with Hisyam. I’m not even joking, but I’m so, so grateful.”

Shazza, whose real name is Shareefa Aminah, was named Malay-language daily Berita Harian’s Young Achiever of the Year – an award that recognises the achievements of individuals aged 30 and below – in 2023.

As a singer, she made her debut in 2020 with the single August. In 2023, she released her debut album Chapter One, which includes the single Right Person, Wrong Time. One of her most popular songs, it has clocked more than 2.36 million streams on Spotify. Her second album, Happy, Wretched & Terrified, dropped in 2025.

Berani Lakon!, executive-produced by Singaporean entertainment veteran Najip Ali, kicked off in December 2025. The 30 contestants included veteran host Hafeez Glamour, pastry chef and culinary instructor Muzammil, singer Rico Setiabudi and silat and wushu SEA Games and Asian Games medalist Siti Khadija.

It is a follow-up to local reality singing competition Berani Nyanyi? (Dare To Sing?, 2022 to 2024), which featured actors showcasing their singing skills.