Singer Shakira reportedly evicted from Barcelona home by ex Gerard Pique’s dad

LOS ANGELES – Colombian singer Shakira has left Barcelona, where she lived with her ex, retired Spanish footballer Gerard Pique, after reportedly being served an eviction notice by his father.

According to Spanish media outlets, Shakira, 46, her parents and her sons with Pique – Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight – had been living in the former couple’s mansion. But she was sent a letter on March 13, asking them to leave by the end of April.

This was hot on the heels of her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March, where she had performed, Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53, her hit collaboration with Argentinian producer Bizarrap.

The track was widely seen as targeting Pique, 36, and new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, 24.

Shakira posted an emotional farewell on Twitter and Instagram on Sunday as she and her sons left Barcelona for their new home in the United States in Miami.

Writing in Spanish, she said of her home of the past eight years: “I settled in Barcelona to give my sons stability, the same stability that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea.”

“Today we begin a new chapter in the search for their happiness. Thanks to everyone who surfed so many waves with me there in Barcelona, the city where I learnt friendship is undoubtedly longer than love,” she added.

“Thanks to everyone there who encouraged me, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow. Thanks to my Spanish fans who have always protected me with their love and loyalty.”

The high-profile and acrimonious split of the former power couple was announced last June, after 11 years together.

Pique started dating Marti not long after the break-up, with Shakira referencing the new romance in Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.

“I wish you luck with my supposed replacement/I don’t even know what happened to you,” she sang. “I’m worth two of 22/You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo/You traded a Rolex for a Casio/You’re going fast, slow down/Lots of time at the gym, but your brain needs a little work too.”

Meanwhile, Pique also opened up about the social media backlash and “barbarities” he faced in the wake of his split from Shakira.

“There’s this theme of throwing beef. Which is a trend… but we don’t think about the consequences it can have on the person’s mental health who we’re throwing this beef to,” he said in a YouTube video with interviewer Gerard Romero last Saturday. “If you are too much about comments, you’re dead.”