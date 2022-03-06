Singer Sammi Cheng now a 'housewife' as work has stopped due to outbreak

HONG KONG - Cantopop superstar Sammi Cheng has disclosed what she has been up to after she had to stop work as Hong Kong battles a fifth wave of Covid-19 cases.

In a social media post late on Friday (March 4), the 49-year-old singer-actress wrote in Chinese: "Beside buying the food ingredients for cooking, I am staying at home. There are always things to tidy up."

Cheng, who is married to singer Andy Hui, added in the hashtags that she will continue to be a "housewife" for now as the recording of her songs have been postponed due to the outbreak.

Besides cleaning her home, Cheng also used the spare time to watch television dramas and movies.

She introduced to her fans some titles, including Polish film My Wonderful Life, which is available on Netflix.

Starring Agata Buzek, Jacek Braciak and Adam Woronowicz, it tells the story of an unhappily married woman who fights to keep her multi-generational family together as she tries to stop an anonymous blackmailer from exposing her secret.

This was Cheng's first time watching a Polish film and she liked the story and unexpected ending.

She said her Listen To Mi Birthday Gig (Blu-ray), recorded in August last year and which featured a couple of new songs, is now available for sale.