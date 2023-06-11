Singer Ruth Kueo’s boyfriend proposes to her at her Singapore concert

SINGAPORE – The biggest surprise of home-grown singer-songwriter Ruth Kueo’s recent concert turned out to be a proposal from her boyfriend, Taiwanese music producer Sean Huang.

Kueo, who is based in Taiwan, held her Safe Haven: Ruth Kueo’s Homecoming Concert at Lion Studios in Singapore on Saturday.

Huang, a former vocalist with Taiwanese folk-pop-rock outfit Chang And Lee, went on stage with a bouquet of flowers when the concert was nearing its end.

He took out a prepared script and proposed to her using 20 of her song titles.

“Thank you for launching The Greatest Journey for the music you love and coming to your Dream Taipei, thus making our encounter The Most Beautiful Moment in my life,” he said.

Kueo, 31, told Lianhe Zaobao on Sunday that she and Huang, who is reportedly one year older, have dated for more than a year.

“My entire family and good friends were in the audience last night. I felt very touched and happy,” she told Zaobao. “Everything felt right as I received the proposal at the place where I feel most comfortable (Singapore).”

Kueo and Huang posted photos and videos of the proposal on social media.

She wrote: “I never imagined that I would receive a proposal on stage. Meeting you in Taiwan is the most unexpected and happiest thing in this musical journey. Let’s live together in the future.”

Kueo told Zaobao that they went into the relationship with the intention of getting married. Her boyfriend has already met her parents.

She was surprised that he had time to prepare for the proposal as they were with each other most of the time.

“He told me later that he made the arrangements with the musicians when I was rehearsing or in the toilet,” she told Zaobao. “He had also told my younger sister of his plan to propose in advance. She reassured him that my parents would agree.”