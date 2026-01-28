Singer Robbie Williams breaks The Beatles’ chart record with most No. 1 UK albums

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

British singer Robbie Williams has the most official UK No. 1 albums ever.

SINGAPORE – In this monthly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music released in the past month.

Chart Champ: Robbie Williams – Britpop

Britpop is the 13th studio album by English singer Robbie Williams. PHOTO: COLUMBIA

It is official. In terms of No. 1 albums in the United Kingdom , Robbie Williams is bigger than The Beatles .

The British singer-songwriter’s newest album, Britpop, topped the British charts, his 16th to do so. In comparison, the Fab Four, who split in 1970, have 15 UK No. 1 albums.

Williams wanted to beat The Beatles so badly that he delayed his album’s release date. He had originally planned to drop Britpop in October 2025, but did not want to lose the top spot to American pop star Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated The Life Of A Showgirl.

Singer Robbie Williams performing at the Kennedy Center in Washington in December 2025. The singer delayed his album’s release as he did not want to lose the top spot to Taylor Swift. PHOTO: AFP

Like the title suggests, Britpop is a high-spirited mix of anthemic choruses and features cameos by prominent English musicians from the last few decades.

Besides Williams’ former Take That bandmate Gary Barlow, who worked on the song Morrissey, guitarist Tony Iommi from heavy metal progenitors Black Sabbath appears on Rocket, and Supergrass singer Gaz Coombes on Cocky.

Stream This Song: Djo – End Of Beginning

End Of Beginning is a song by American actor and musician Joe Keery, under his stage name Djo. It is the sixth track from his second album, Decide. PHOTO: DJO MUSIC

Fans of Stranger Things (2016 to 2025) going through withdrawal symptoms after the end of the massively popular Netflix fantasy horror series have been turning to this song.

Djo is the music alter ego of American actor-singer Joe Keery, who plays fan-favourite jock Steve Harrington on the show.

Indie rock track End Of Beginning was first released in 2022 from his second album Decide, but enjoyed renewed interest after Stranger Things aired its fifth and final season in November and December.

On Jan 15, the song hit No. 1 on the British charts. It also topped the charts in other countries such as Sweden, Italy and Indonesia. In Singapore, it peaked at No. 3.

American actor and musician Joe Keery sings under the stage name Djo. PHOTO: CJ HARVEY

Like the show set in the 1980s, End Of Beginning has a distinct retro feel, mostly due to the prominent use of warm synthesizers.

While it is not found on the official Stranger Things soundtrack, fans are certainly connecting to its lyrics that touch on farewells, nostalgia and moving on.

Ace Album: A$AP Rocky – Don’t Be Dumb

Don't Be Dumb is the fourth album from American rapper A$AP Rocky. PHOTO: AWGE

In recent years, American rapper A$AP Rocky has made headlines for his relationship with Barbadian pop star Rihanna, his assault trial and subsequent acquittal, and his high-profile foray into fashion.

The release of Don’t Be Dumb, his first new album in eight years, proves that he is, first and foremost, still one of the most prominent names in contemporary hip-hop.

American rapper A$AP Rocky. PHOTO: ASAPROCKY/INSTAGRAM

While a lot of the initial attention has been on diss track Stole Ya Flow, widely interpreted to be a jab against former collaborator-turned-rival Drake, the album is actually quite a heady mix.

Songs like single Helicopter and Stop Snitching feature trademark trap production and assertive, street-smart energy, while Stay Here 4 Life, which features R&B singer Brent Faiyaz, and Playa are reflective and lean more into soul.

But the album also takes a few unexpected turns, most notably in Punk Rocky, which melds rock energy with rap templates, and Robbery, a jazzy track that incorporates a Duke Ellington sample and features rising rapper Doechii.

Don’t Be Dumb / Trip Baby stretches A$AP Rocky’s palette even further by delving into psychedelic music and dream pop territory.

The album, which features Hollywood director Tim Burton as illustrator and creative director, went straight to No. 1 on Billboard’s album charts.

Must-see MV: Harry Styles – Aperture

British singer Harry Styles has to deal with a stalker in the music video for his new single, Aperture. PHOTO: HARRY STYLES/YOUTUBE

Harry Styles’ surreal music video for Aperture, his first new song in almost three years, is weird – in a good way.

It starts out like a thriller. The British pop star is seen walking by himself through a hotel and discovers a stalker who seemingly starts to attack him, and both take a tumble down a spiral staircase. Instead of violence, the pair then engage in a joyful dance routine that includes gravity-defying moves.

According to entertainment news outlet TMZ, Styles did most of the stunts himself, including the gnarly fall.

The pop and electronica-infused Aperture is the first single from his upcoming album Kiss All The Time . Disco, Occasionally, the follow-up to the commercially and critically acclaimed Harry’s House (2022). It is set to be released on March 6.

British singer and songwriter Harry Styles. PHOTO: STELLA BLACKMON

The singer is also poised for a big comeback on stage. He recently announced a massive 30-show run at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, as well as six nights at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Singapore Scene: Shabir Sulthan – We Movin

We Movin is the first English solo song by Singaporean artiste, composer and performer Shabir Sulthan. PHOTO: SHABIR MUSIC ASIA

Home-grown singer Shabir Sulthan marks a milestone in his music career with We Movin, his first independently released solo single sung in English.

The 2005 Vasantham Star winner is also a songwriter, music producer, composer and performer. He is best known for his success in the Indian film music scene, as well as hits such as Yaayum (2016) and Singai Naadu (2012), a song that has been performed at several National Day Parades (NDP).

He was also one of the singers who performed on NDP favourite The Road Ahead (2021).

Singaporean artiste, composer and performer Shabir. PHOTO: SHABIR MUSIC ASIA

A feel-good anthem with an earworm chorus and infectious energy, We Movin marks a new era in his two-decade career.

“We Movin is the first time I’m expressing myself through my indie music in English, and it felt like the perfect song to start 2026 with,” he says in a statement. “I wrote it during a period when I was feeling low, and this turned into a kind of soundtrack to remind myself to get back up. It’s about resilience, forward motion and choosing to keep moving even when life keeps producing setbacks.”