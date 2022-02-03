Singer Rihanna breaks silence on pregnancy

NEW YORK - Pop star Rihanna has broken her silence on her pregnancy a few days after the news broke that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend rapper A$AP Rocky.

The Barbadian singer and fashion mogul made public the news on Monday (Jan 31) when celebrity photographer Miles Diggs posted on Instagram photos of her pregnancy shoot in New York and tagged her in the post.

However, fans eager to congratulate her on social media were disappointed when Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, took to social media on Tuesday to promote her new lipstick collection instead of talking about her pregnancy.

When the Fenty Beauty founder returned to social media late on Wednesday, she shared a photo of her looking at her baby bump and pictures from the pregnancy shoot with A$AP Rocky.

Referring to her growing "gang", the We Found Love (2011) singer wrote: "How the gang pulled up to black history month."