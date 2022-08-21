Singer Rick Astley recreates iconic Never Gonna Give You Up music video 35 years after release

LOS ANGELES - English singer Rick Astley has breathed new life into the music video for his iconic song Never Gonna Give You Up (1987).

The 56-year-old recently appeared in an advertisement for CSAA Insurance Group and recreated almost the same scenes from the original video which launched 35 years ago.

He wore similar outfits, including a striped shirt under a black blazer, that replicated his clothing in the original video.He was also pictured in similar settings.

And the advertisement featured dancers wearing the shirts of the insurance firm.

One dancer played on the lyrics of his song by checking off a list of things the insurance firm would not do - never give you up, never let you down, never run around and desert you, and never say goodbye.

In a nod to pandemic times, the advertisement even showed Astley in three different settings in a Zoom meeting, as he asked his clones: "Is this still a thing?"

Astley said in a statement that paying homage to his video "has been an amazing trip down memory lane".

"The song has been so good to me, and I'm thrilled to be working with another iconic brand that has certainly stood the test of time," he said.

Astley released Never Gonna Give You Up on July 27, 1987 when he was 21.

He marked the 35th anniversary of the song this year when he wrote on social media on July 27: "Never Gonna Give You Up is 35 years old today! If it was a person it would be old enough to be President according to US law!"

Astley said he appreciated the love, fun and laughter that surrounded the song and added: "Here's to the next 35!"