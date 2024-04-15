Singer Richie Jen asks fans not to mention they have bumped into him in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Taiwanese singer-actor Richie Jen hopes he can walk around Singapore incognito.

The 57-year-old, who held a concert at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) on April 12, shared a video of himself at the venue on social media that same day.

“I am in Singapore,” he wrote in Chinese. “If I am lucky enough to meet you all, please don’t tell anyone you have met me. Otherwise, it would be difficult for me to go out again.”

Jen, who starred alongside Hong Kong actors Aaron Kwok and Gordon Lam in the Hong Kong action comedy Rob N Roll (2024), said in the video that he was at RWS during the Hari Raya Puasa public holiday on April 10.

He was enjoying the festive atmosphere when he was advised by an RWS employee not to walk around in areas which were too crowded.

Jen was then seen in the video being approached by several fans asking to take photos with him.

“Many in Singapore know me,” he remarked. “I have to slip away quickly.”

After his stay here, Jen flew to Hong Kong, where he was a special guest at Hong Kong singer Gigi Yim’s concert on April 14.