Singer Poki Ng accused of being the Kris Wu of Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Singer Poki Ng of Hong Kong boy band Error has been accused of drugging and raping women in a case which echoes the recent one of Canadian star Kris Wu, who was arrested last month in China.

In a series of Instagram Stories on Friday (Aug 13), Hong Kong singer TL Hon, 29, wrote: "A member of a Hong Kong band is suspected of drugging and raping women. If there is no apology or expression of regret, all the victims will accept media interviews and then make police reports."

Hon, who used to be good friends with Ng, 30, tagged his former buddy's Instagram account and added: "There is no need to sue me for defamation, because I have hard evidence that will see you become Hong Kong's Kris Wu."

Wu's troubles began last month when an alleged victim spoke out on social media, accusing the 30-year-old star of luring her with show business offers, plying her with alcohol and then having sex with her while she was unconscious.

More than 20 women have subsequently accused him of similar acts.

Hon claimed in his post that he had seven women who were prepared to come forward to testify against Ng.

The two singers had previously been in a public spat over an incident where Hon had snatched Ng's microphone while appearing together on stage at a concert in 2016. Hon claimed it was a mistake and that Ng had blown the matter up.

Hon added: "If you do not publicly apologise to these seven women, be prepared to retire from show business."

On Saturday, he posted a couple of Instagram Stories of accounts from women who claimed to have had encounters with Ng.

Hon also wrote: "My company has asked me to keep quiet, but there are still many things to be revealed."

So far, there has been no response from Ng.