Singer Pink posts sweet tribute to husband Carey Hart on 15th wedding anniversary, calls marriage a 'wild ride'

LOS ANGELES - Singer Pink celebrated her 15th wedding anniversary with a touching tribute to husband Carey Hart.

On the milestone date on Thursday (Jan 7), she posted a gallery of 10 photos on Instagram.

"15 years. Proud of us babe," she wrote in the caption to the photos, which showed them at various stages of their relationship.

There were photos of them in their younger days, including him in a mohawk and them with their two children, Jameson Moon, four, and Willow Sage, nine.

She added: "See, sometimes being stubborn pays off."

Perhaps referring to Hart's former career as a motorcross racer or current one as an off-road truck racer, she also said: "What a wild ride it's been, once we learned how to stay in our race line.

"Here's to at least the next 15 months hahahAh. I love you and I love our family."

The 41-year-old singer, who burst onto the music scene in 2000, has openly spoken in the past about the difficulties of marriage and how couples therapy helped keep them together, even when they were dating.

Back in 2008, the couple had split up briefly, during which time she had produced her hit album Funhouse.

"People laugh at us because we're either fighting or laughing. They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy," she wrote in an Instagram post last September, adding: "It's worth it. All of it. Even when it isn't."

She also wrote: "Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort and rage. It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter.

"It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself. It is a lifetime of coming back to the table."