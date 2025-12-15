Singer Nathan Hartono engaged to actress Liz Sergeant Tan

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Home-grown singer-songwriter and actor Nathan Hartono has announced his engagement to theatre actress and dancer Liz Sergeant Tan in an Instagram post on Dec 14.

Posted on both their accounts, it includes a video of him getting down on one knee and handing her a ring. The couple, who are seen having a night picnic with their two cats, then kissed and hugged each other.

“We’re (finally) engaged,” Hartono, 34, wrote in the caption. “Also, I guess this is a hard launch as well.”

A “hard launch” is a term used when couples want to make their relationship public.

He added: “I never knew what to envision when I imagined my proposal. But supermarket sushi under the stars with our two cats was as perfect as it could’ve been.”

Tan is the daughter of the late theatre director, actress and arts educator Christina Sergeant, one of the pioneers of Singapore’s theatre scene, who died in 2013.

Liz Sergeant Tan co-directed, choreographed and performed in the 2024 Singaporean short dance film I Summon You. It was screened at youth festival comma at lifestyle hub *Scape.

Her recent performances also include The Finger Players’ Puppet Origin Stories @ One-Two-Six: Only Puppets In The Building in November and Devil’s Cherry at the 2022 Singapore International Festival Of Arts (Sifa).

Hartono had earlier hinted at their relationship in an Instagram post in October. The couple were seen enjoying a Royal Caribbean Ovation of the Seas cruise which sailed out of Los Angeles, United States.

In an earlier interview with The Straits Times about writing the official song for the cruise, he referred to her as his partner, without naming her.

Singer Nathan Hartono proposed to theatre actor and dancer Liz Sergeant Tan while having a night picnic with their two cats. PHOTO: NATHANHARTONO/INSTAGRAM

Hartono, who made his debut as a teenage jazz singer in 2006, has since expanded his repertoire to include genres such as pop, electronic music and R&B.

He has also dabbled in acting, taking on roles in home-grown horror comedy film When Ghost Meets Zombie (2019), fantasy television series Halfworlds (2015) and theatre production Spring Awakening (2012).

He starred in Singapore Repertory Theatre’s staging of American composer-lyricist Jason Robert Brown’s award-winning musical, The Last Five Years, which ran from February to March. He also appeared in local mockumentary Sandbox, which premiered at the recent 2025 Singapore International Film Festival.